3 companies to recall over 12,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., BMW Korea and Ford Sales & Service Korea will voluntarily recall over 12,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
The three companies are recalling a combined 12,461 units of 10 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The recalls are due to a faulty parking sensing system in Hyundai's Grandeur GN7 model, software problems in BMW's S1000XR two-wheeler's engine control unit and software problems in Ford Sales & Service's Ranger Raptor pickup truck, it said.
Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to have the parts replaced for free, the ministry added.
(END)
