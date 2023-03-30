Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 30, 2023
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/07 Sunny 0
Incheon 16/06 Sunny 0
Suwon 21/03 Sunny 0
Cheongju 23/06 Sunny 0
Daejeon 24/05 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 23/01 Sunny 0
Gangneung 25/13 Sunny 0
Jeonju 23/05 Sunny 10
Gwangju 24/08 Cloudy 20
Jeju 19/09 Cloudy 30
Daegu 24/08 Sunny 10
Busan 20/11 Cloudy 20
