Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 March 30, 2023

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/07 Sunny 0

Incheon 16/06 Sunny 0

Suwon 21/03 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 24/05 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 23/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 25/13 Sunny 0

Jeonju 23/05 Sunny 10

Gwangju 24/08 Cloudy 20

Jeju 19/09 Cloudy 30

Daegu 24/08 Sunny 10

Busan 20/11 Cloudy 20

