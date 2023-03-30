Profit from rice farming tumbles nearly 40 percent on increased costs
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Rice production costs in South Korea rose 9.3 percent on-year in 2022 due mainly to soaring prices of fertilizers, causing net profit from rice farming to sink nearly 40 percent, data showed Thursday.
Farmers spent 31,631 won (US$24.24) to produce 20 kilograms of rice last year, up 2,689 won from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The cost of cultivating rice on a 1,000-square-meter paddy also jumped 7.9 percent on-year to 854,461 won last year.
The growth in costs came as fertilizer prices needed per 1,000-square-meter paddy spiked 71.4 percent on-year to 89,083 won on soaring global raw material prices last year, while rice output inched down over unfavorable weather conditions, according to the statistics agency.
Accordingly, net income of rice farmers reached 317,000 won per 1,000-square-meter paddy in 2022, down 36.8 percent from the previous year. Last year's figure is the lowest since 2017, when net profit stood at 283,000 won.
Rice is a key staple food for Koreans, but its consumption has been on a steady decline in recent decades due mainly to changes in diet and eating habits.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
Nat'l Assembly passes bill requiring gov't purchase of excess rice
-
(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly passes bill requiring gov't purchase of excess rice
-
BTS' Jimin to release 1st individual album
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
Suspected Terraform co-founder arrested in Montenegro: police
-
Zebra escapes from Seoul zoo
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ambassador to U.S. as new nat'l security adviser
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun released after investigation over drug use
-
Girl group NewJeans says 'honesty' was key to its success