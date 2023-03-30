Seoul shares up late Thurs. morning amid eased woes over banking sector

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares were trading higher late Thursday morning as market jitters about the global banking system have ebbed.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had moved up 9.7 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,453.62 as of 11:20 a.m.

Overnight, U.S. stocks finished higher, led by tech gains, as improved sentiment about the global banking sector boosted growth stocks.

The S&P 500 went up 1.42 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.79 percent.

In Seoul, most large caps were trading mixed.

Chipmakers gained momentum, with Samsung Electronics adding 1.12 percent and SK hynix rising 1.61 percent. U.S. memory chip maker Micron shot up more than 7 percent overnight on positive sentiment that the chip downturn has neared its bottom.

LG Energy Solution added 0.34 percent, while Samsung SDI declined 0.82 percent and LG Chem shed 0.99 percent. Bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics also inched down 0.63 percent.

Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.44 percent, and Kia went up 0.25 percent.

The local currency was trading hands at 1,305.2 won against the dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 2.5 won from the previous session's close.

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr

(END)