Ambassador Goldberg says Yoon's efforts for S. Korea-Japan reconciliation deserve 'great credit'
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The top U.S. envoy in South Korea said Thursday that President Yoon Suk Yeol's efforts for a thaw in Seoul-Tokyo ties long frayed over historical feuds deserve "great credit," as he stressed the need to "look to the future."
Ambassador Philip Goldberg made the remarks during a local forum, responding to a question on the recent warming of the two countries' relations following Seoul's solution to the issue of compensation for Korean victims of wartime forced labor.
"We believe that the steps that President Yoon took to promote reconciliation between South Korea and Japan deserve great credit," he said at the forum hosted by the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation. "We believe that it can only help in those efforts to create a better atmosphere for trilateral relations."
Goldberg noted Washington "understands" that issues between Seoul and Tokyo deal with a "very painful period" in Korean history, but emphasized the importance of future cooperation between the two neighbors.
"We want to look to the future where two modern democratic countries can work together with the U.S. and with other democratic countries to further our mutual security," he said.
Earlier this month, the Yoon administration announced a solution, under which a public foundation affiliated with the interior ministry will compensate victims with donations from Korean businesses. The solution has drawn criticism from victims, their supporters and opposition lawmakers.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
Nat'l Assembly passes bill requiring gov't purchase of excess rice
-
(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly passes bill requiring gov't purchase of excess rice
-
BTS' Jimin to release 1st individual album
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
Suspected Terraform co-founder arrested in Montenegro: police
-
Zebra escapes from Seoul zoo
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ambassador to U.S. as new nat'l security adviser
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun released after investigation over drug use
-
Girl group NewJeans says 'honesty' was key to its success