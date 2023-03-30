BLACKPINK's Jisoo discovers new side of herself preparing for solo debut

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jisoo said Thursday she has discovered a new side of herself while trying to find the best music for her solo debut single.

In a statement released through her agency on the eve of the release of "Me," the vocalist also expressed her excitement to finally show what she has been preparing for a long time.

She will be the fourth and final member of the quartet to debut as a soloist. Three other members made successful debuts as soloists -- Jennie with "Solo" in 2018 and both Rose and Lisa in 2021 with "R" and "Lalisa," respectively.

"During the preparation of this album, I wondered, 'What is the charm of solo artist Jisoo?' I wanted to show new and diverse sides of myself while still staying true to who I am," Jisoo said.

She then discovered various aspects of herself that she didn't know before and grew even more as an artist throughout the whole production process.



K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jisoo is seen in this photo provided by YG Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The resulting album is a two-track single focusing on her inner self, according to her. It has "Flower," the lead track that combines poetic lyrics with a dance rhythm, and "All Eyes on Me."

"'Flower' is the song that best represents me in every aspect, including vocal, performance, and visual elements," Jisoo explained.

The album has already set a new record for a K-pop female soloist as its preorders surpassed 1.3 million copies with one day left before its release. "I feel excited and amazed every time I hear the word 'first'," she said. "I'm doing my best to live up to the expectations of my fans," she added.

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jisoo is seen in this photo provided by YG Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)