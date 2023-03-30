S. Korea, Turkey hold high-level military talks
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Turkey held annual high-level military talks in Ankara earlier this week to discuss bilateral defense cooperation, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday.
JCS Vice Chairman Lt. Gen. Park Woong and Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, the deputy chief of the Turkish General Staff, represented each side at the 14th edition of the talks on Wednesday.
The two sides discussed ways to reinforce military cooperation, such as signing a military information sharing pact, bolstering arms industry cooperation and expanding their troops' participation in multinational drills.
They noted their relationship has been deepening based on mutual trust anchored in their "strategic partnership" forged in 2012. They also agreed to hold the 15th edition of the talks in Seoul next year.
During his trip, Park met with Turkey's top military officer, Gen. Yasar Guler, and offered words of solace over a devastating earthquake that hit the country last month.
Guler thanked Park for Seoul's assistance with the recovery efforts, noting that it demonstrated the "deep trust" between the two countries, according to the JCS.
South Korea sent more than 100 rescue and relief workers to Turkey following the quake.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
BTS' Jimin to release 1st individual album
-
PPP expels member for hanging Japanese flag on Independence Movement Day
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
Suspected Terraform co-founder arrested in Montenegro: police
-
Zebra escapes from Seoul zoo
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ambassador to U.S. as new nat'l security adviser
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun released after investigation over drug use
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Abrupt replacement of national security adviser gives rise to much speculation