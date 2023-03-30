KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 782,000 DN 9,000
COSMAX 81,200 UP 200
HANATOUR SERVICE 61,200 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY339 50 UP350
Doosan Bobcat 42,500 UP 200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,230 UP 600
HL MANDO 46,000 UP 600
BGF Retail 180,400 DN 700
HD HYUNDAI 57,800 0
HDC-OP 11,200 UP 320
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,650 DN 100
HANJINKAL 45,850 UP 1,900
Netmarble 64,300 DN 1,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,330 UP 80
ORION 134,600 DN 2,800
LOTTE CONF 109,100 UP 2,400
CheilWorldwide 18,730 DN 220
PIAM 38,350 UP 250
KOLMAR KOREA 41,600 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,000 DN 200
HyundaiEng&Const 36,550 UP 700
KRAFTON 179,100 UP 4,800
DoubleUGames 45,300 UP 950
SKCHEM 74,300 UP 1,600
CHONGKUNDANG 77,500 DN 300
JB Financial Group 8,720 DN 50
TKG Huchems 19,150 DN 30
Shinsegae 215,000 UP 3,500
SGBC 55,000 DN 1,300
Nongshim 367,500 UP 3,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,000 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,100 UP 700
Boryung 8,620 UP 20
DOOSAN 97,800 DN 200
HITEJINRO 22,000 UP 100
DL 52,900 UP 400
Yuhan 50,100 DN 300
SLCORP 28,450 UP 1,550
CJ LOGISTICS 79,100 UP 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,880 UP 80
