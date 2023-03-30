SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 782,000 DN 9,000

COSMAX 81,200 UP 200

HANATOUR SERVICE 61,200 UP 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY339 50 UP350

Doosan Bobcat 42,500 UP 200

HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,230 UP 600

HL MANDO 46,000 UP 600

BGF Retail 180,400 DN 700

HD HYUNDAI 57,800 0

HDC-OP 11,200 UP 320

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,650 DN 100

HANJINKAL 45,850 UP 1,900

Netmarble 64,300 DN 1,000

H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,330 UP 80

ORION 134,600 DN 2,800

LOTTE CONF 109,100 UP 2,400

CheilWorldwide 18,730 DN 220

PIAM 38,350 UP 250

KOLMAR KOREA 41,600 DN 600

CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,000 DN 200

HyundaiEng&Const 36,550 UP 700

KRAFTON 179,100 UP 4,800

DoubleUGames 45,300 UP 950

SKCHEM 74,300 UP 1,600

CHONGKUNDANG 77,500 DN 300

JB Financial Group 8,720 DN 50

TKG Huchems 19,150 DN 30

Shinsegae 215,000 UP 3,500

SGBC 55,000 DN 1,300

Nongshim 367,500 UP 3,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 58,000 UP 1,100

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,100 UP 700

Boryung 8,620 UP 20

DOOSAN 97,800 DN 200

HITEJINRO 22,000 UP 100

DL 52,900 UP 400

Yuhan 50,100 DN 300

SLCORP 28,450 UP 1,550

CJ LOGISTICS 79,100 UP 1,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,880 UP 80

(MORE)