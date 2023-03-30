KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KIA CORP. 79,400 DN 100
GC Corp 122,100 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 721,000 DN 14,000
Ottogi 441,000 DN 500
GS Retail 28,200 0
GS E&C 20,800 UP 700
KPIC 177,600 UP 4,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,380 DN 30
SKC 109,100 UP 1,100
HanmiPharm 254,000 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 6,400 UP 50
CSWIND 73,400 UP 1,700
Meritz Financial 39,850 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 16,450 DN 170
CJ CheilJedang 319,000 DN 3,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,500 0
POONGSAN 37,100 DN 50
emart 104,700 UP 500
GKL 19,910 DN 190
Youngone Corp 45,650 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 47,200 DN 850
Hansae 15,530 UP 230
SD Biosensor 20,900 DN 100
KOLON IND 43,300 UP 550
DB INSURANCE 74,500 0
DongwonInd 50,000 UP 500
POSCO Holdings 339,500 DN 1,500
NHIS 8,750 UP 50
LS 78,500 DN 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES99200 DN300
SamsungElec 63,200 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,090 UP 50
OCI 101,300 UP 400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,470 UP 220
Kogas 27,550 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 207,000 DN 500
KorZinc 533,000 0
HyundaiMipoDock 69,600 UP 600
(MORE)
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
BTS' Jimin to release 1st individual album
PPP expels member for hanging Japanese flag on Independence Movement Day
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
Suspected Terraform co-founder arrested in Montenegro: police
Zebra escapes from Seoul zoo
(LEAD) S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
(LEAD) Yoon taps ambassador to U.S. as new nat'l security adviser
Grandson of ex-President Chun released after investigation over drug use
(LEAD) (News Focus) Abrupt replacement of national security adviser gives rise to much speculation