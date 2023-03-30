KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 76,800 UP 800
LS ELECTRIC 56,300 DN 1,300
MS IND 21,150 UP 550
ORION Holdings 16,660 DN 120
Daesang 19,290 0
SKNetworks 4,350 DN 75
DongkukStlMill 12,370 UP 240
DB HiTek 61,100 DN 1,700
LX INT 29,150 UP 450
TaihanElecWire 1,495 DN 1
Hyundai M&F INS 33,600 DN 100
CJ 101,200 UP 1,000
SK Innovation 187,200 UP 22,700
GCH Corp 15,380 UP 170
HyundaiMtr 181,200 UP 800
AmoreG 38,300 DN 1,050
HyundaiElev 29,700 UP 3,550
LOTTE 28,400 UP 300
Hanchem 235,000 UP 24,000
Hyosung 66,300 UP 300
LotteChilsung 163,700 UP 1,000
KCC 223,500 UP 3,500
SKBP 62,100 UP 1,400
SamsungElecMech 153,000 DN 1,500
HtlShilla 80,700 DN 100
Hanmi Science 39,450 UP 1,800
MERITZ SECU 6,300 UP 90
Hanssem 49,600 DN 1,000
F&F 138,000 0
Kakao 60,100 DN 300
LOTTE TOUR 13,630 DN 160
LG H&H 591,000 DN 4,000
KIWOOM 98,000 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 35,100 DN 1,100
SK 172,800 UP 7,100
Hanon Systems 8,650 DN 30
KT&G 84,200 DN 1,800
LGCHEM 696,000 DN 9,000
DWEC 4,100 UP 100
KEPCO E&C 72,800 DN 1,800
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
BTS' Jimin to release 1st individual album
PPP expels member for hanging Japanese flag on Independence Movement Day
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
Suspected Terraform co-founder arrested in Montenegro: police
Zebra escapes from Seoul zoo
(LEAD) S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
(LEAD) Yoon taps ambassador to U.S. as new nat'l security adviser
Grandson of ex-President Chun released after investigation over drug use
(LEAD) (News Focus) Abrupt replacement of national security adviser gives rise to much speculation