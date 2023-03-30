KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,850 UP 600
LG Uplus 10,800 DN 120
Doosan Enerbility 16,350 DN 300
Doosanfc 33,750 UP 300
DSME 23,800 DN 50
NCsoft 371,500 UP 500
HDSINFRA 7,410 UP 10
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,600 DN 800
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,850 UP 800
KUMHOTIRE 3,535 UP 185
SAMSUNG SDS 117,900 DN 3,400
LG Display 16,200 UP 140
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL21700 UP50
Kangwonland 19,670 DN 160
NAVER 201,000 UP 1,900
KEPCO KPS 36,800 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 141,700 DN 1,800
IS DONGSEO 40,550 DN 300
LG Innotek 271,000 UP 2,000
S-Oil 79,700 UP 700
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 188,600 UP 4,800
Mobis 213,000 DN 2,500
HMM 20,000 UP 90
HANWHA AEROSPACE 96,600 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI WIA 55,900 UP 1,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 104,700 UP 700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,900 UP 400
GS 40,050 UP 150
KIH 54,700 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,750 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,410 DN 5
LGELECTRONICS 113,100 DN 600
Fila Holdings 35,600 UP 300
LIG Nex1 71,000 UP 500
Celltrion 148,600 DN 1,900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,700 DN 300
AMOREPACIFIC 135,700 DN 200
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,300 DN 150
SK hynix 88,800 UP 1,900
Youngpoong 576,000 DN 4,000
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
BTS' Jimin to release 1st individual album
PPP expels member for hanging Japanese flag on Independence Movement Day
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
Suspected Terraform co-founder arrested in Montenegro: police
Zebra escapes from Seoul zoo
(LEAD) S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
(LEAD) Yoon taps ambassador to U.S. as new nat'l security adviser
Grandson of ex-President Chun released after investigation over drug use
(LEAD) (News Focus) Abrupt replacement of national security adviser gives rise to much speculation