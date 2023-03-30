KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hanwha 25,950 UP 750
Daewoong 15,080 UP 390
SSANGYONGCNE 5,990 DN 20
TaekwangInd 725,000 UP 9,000
LG Corp. 81,600 DN 1,900
KAL 23,400 UP 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 261,500 DN 4,500
Handsome 25,350 UP 350
SamsungEng 30,350 UP 350
SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 0
PanOcean 5,830 UP 80
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,700 UP 1,600
COWAY 51,500 UP 200
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp665 00 0
IBK 9,890 DN 40
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 UP 300
KT 29,000 DN 200
ShinpoongPharm 18,450 UP 480
Asiana Airlines 14,000 DN 50
DONGSUH 19,250 DN 90
S-1 55,200 UP 300
ZINUS 28,250 UP 400
DWS 43,350 DN 1,700
KEPCO 18,890 UP 220
SamsungSecu 31,200 DN 50
KG DONGBU STL 9,620 DN 10
SKTelecom 47,800 DN 1,050
HYOSUNG TNC 450,000 UP 14,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 428,000 UP 4,500
HANILCMT 12,210 UP 300
SKBS 71,600 UP 2,900
WooriFinancialGroup 11,180 DN 70
KakaoBank 23,950 DN 150
HYBE 188,000 DN 2,100
SK ie technology 71,500 UP 3,100
LG Energy Solution 588,000 UP 5,000
DL E&C 32,350 UP 300
kakaopay 54,100 UP 300
K Car 11,970 DN 540
SKSQUARE 39,300 UP 1,250
