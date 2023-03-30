S. Korean Bond Yields on March 30, 2023
All News 16:38 March 30, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.269 3.287 -1.8
2-year TB 3.308 3.341 -3.3
3-year TB 3.240 3.249 -0.9
10-year TB 3.305 3.280 +2.5
2-year MSB 3.301 3.317 -1.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.035 4.027 +0.8
91-day CD 3.590 3.590 0.0
