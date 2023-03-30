S. Korea voices concern over abolishing of Aung San Suu Kyi's party in Myanmar

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea expressed "deep concerns" Thursday over the dissolution of Myanmar's former ruling party headed by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi while calling for a peaceful solution to the deepening crisis in the Southeast Asian nation.

Earlier this week, Myanmar's military abolished the National League for Democracy and 39 other parties for failing to meet a deadline to register for a general election.

Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson of Seoul's foreign ministry, said in a regular press briefing the government expresses "deep concerns" over the latest move, stressing it "will not help at all in resolving the crisis."

"Our government supports the opening of an inclusive dialogue among all parties for a peaceful resolution to the Myanmar crisis and the restoration of democracy," Lim added.



This photo shows Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for South Korea's foreign ministry, at a regular press briefing in Seoul on March 28, 2023. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)