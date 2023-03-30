S. Korea voices concern over abolishing of Aung San Suu Kyi's party in Myanmar
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea expressed "deep concerns" Thursday over the dissolution of Myanmar's former ruling party headed by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi while calling for a peaceful solution to the deepening crisis in the Southeast Asian nation.
Earlier this week, Myanmar's military abolished the National League for Democracy and 39 other parties for failing to meet a deadline to register for a general election.
Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson of Seoul's foreign ministry, said in a regular press briefing the government expresses "deep concerns" over the latest move, stressing it "will not help at all in resolving the crisis."
"Our government supports the opening of an inclusive dialogue among all parties for a peaceful resolution to the Myanmar crisis and the restoration of democracy," Lim added.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
BTS' Jimin to release 1st individual album
-
PPP expels member for hanging Japanese flag on Independence Movement Day
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
Suspected Terraform co-founder arrested in Montenegro: police
-
S. Korea calls on N. Korea to pay back US$80 mln loan
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) Yoon taps ambassador to U.S. as new nat'l security adviser
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun released after investigation over drug use
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Abrupt replacement of national security adviser gives rise to much speculation