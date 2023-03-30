Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to sell 15 tln won worth of Treasurys in April

All News 17:29 March 30, 2023

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 15 trillion won (US$11.55 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The country will issue 2.8 trillion won in Treasurys with a maturity of three years, and another 2.3 trillion won in five-year government bonds in April, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It also plans to sell 2.7 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 1.1 trillion won in 20-year Treasurys, and float 3.7 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years, it added.

South Korea issued 17.83 trillion won in state bonds in March.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#state bonds
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!