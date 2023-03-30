S. Korea to sell 15 tln won worth of Treasurys in April

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 15 trillion won (US$11.55 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The country will issue 2.8 trillion won in Treasurys with a maturity of three years, and another 2.3 trillion won in five-year government bonds in April, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It also plans to sell 2.7 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 1.1 trillion won in 20-year Treasurys, and float 3.7 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years, it added.

South Korea issued 17.83 trillion won in state bonds in March.

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)