Joongang DNM to raise 10 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Joongang DNM Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 10 billion won (US$7.7 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 4.3 million common shares at a price of 2,325 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

