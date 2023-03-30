Yoon meets with Indonesian FM

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Thursday and discussed potential areas of cooperation between the two economies, his office said.

Yoon held the talks with the minister, who is on an official visit to South Korea, at the presidential office in Seoul, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a written briefing.

During the talks, Yoon expressed gratitude for expanded ties following Indonesian President Joko Widodo's visit to South Korea and Yoon's visit to Indonesia last year.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) shakes hands with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi during their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on March 30, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Yoon also said his government will actively support strengthening strategic ties, as the two countries have been proceeding actively in many different fields, including in high-tech industries, like electric vehicles and batteries, and steel.

In response, the minister delivered a handwritten letter from President Widodo, who expressed the hope to strengthen future-oriented cooperation between the two countries, which established formal diplomatic relations in 1990.

The minister is in Seoul to attend the Indo-Pacific Regional Meeting of the 2nd Summit for Democracy that brings together ministerial-level officials and experts from the region with a focus on the issue of combating corruption.

