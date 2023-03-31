N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
WASHINGTON, March 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is working to send dozens of kinds of weapons and munitions to Russia to be used in the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine, a National Security Council (NSC) official said Thursday.
John Kirby, NSC coordinator for strategic communications, said North Korea seeks to secure food supplies in exchange and that the potential arms deal is being arranged through a Slovakian arms dealer, identified as Ashot Mkrtychev.
"We remain concerned that North Korea will provide further support to Russia's military operations against Ukraine," Kirby told a virtual press briefing, noting that North Korea delivered large quantities of munitions to Russia late last year.
"As part of this proposed deal, Russia would receive over two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions from Korea. We also understand that Russia is seeking to send a delegation to North Korea and that Russia is offering North Korea food in exchange for munitions," he added.
