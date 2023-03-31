SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 31.



Korean-language dailies

-- Questions over resignation of national security adviser linger (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- ChatGPT hacks laptop in 5 minutes (Kookmin Daily)

-- 43 pct of Americans support NATO-style nuke sharing (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea shoots teenagers for watching S. Korean video clip: report (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea publicly executes pregnant women, teens: report (Segye Times)

-- Main opposition party votes against arrest motion for own members, supports motion for PPP members (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korean citizens executed for distributing S. Korea's 'Crash Landing on You' series: report (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Total chaos in S. Korea's diplomacy, security amid trade, nuke crisis (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korea publicly executes pregnant women, teens: report (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Exodus of firm investments: 77 tln won went overseas last year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Operating profits of major S. Korean firms likely to drop 66 pct in H1 (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Ban on Fukushima seafood to stay: Yoon's office (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Korea slashes taxes for chip firms (Korea Herald)

-- Korea, Japan to bolster biz exchanges (Korea Times)

(END)