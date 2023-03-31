(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 31)

Diplomatic vacuum is not allowed



President Yoon Suk Yeol's National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han resigned Wednesday. His abrupt departure less than a month before Yoon's state visit to the United States sounds alarms. Following the resignation of Yoon's protocol aide on March 10 — only six days before the president visited Tokyo for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida — Yoon's diplomatic aide also left the presidential office for unspecified reasons.

The national security advisor reportedly resigned due to problems exposed during the presidential office's preparation for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden next month. More specifically, the White House's proposal of a joint performance between Korean girl group Blackpink and Lady Gaga in time for the summit was not timely delivered to the presidential office, and its reply to the White House was also late. If true, that shows a critical lack of communication and lax discipline in the presidential office. But the real reason for Kim's resignation could be the discord between Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy national security advisor, and his immediate boss.

Whatever the reason for the security advisor's resignation, such dubious episodes pose grave risks to national security and diplomacy. The presidential office must ensure that Yoon's diplomatic schedules will not be affected. The presidential office must clearly explain what happened and find effective solutions to such mishaps.

One and a half months from now is a critical period for Korea. A Korea-U.S. summit will be held in Washington on April 26, and from May 11 to 13, Yoon will participate in the Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, and have a Korea-U.S.-Japan summit on its sidelines. International environments surrounding the Korean Peninsula are tenser than ever. North Korea has released photos of its tactical warheads and fired missiles to ratchet up the tension.

As the U.S.-China conflict deepens, they try to bring Korea to its side. The world is heading to uncertainties from the Ukraine war and financial repercussions from Silicon Valley. Korea can face an unprecedented crisis if our security and diplomatic lines shake under such volatile circumstances.

We welcome the presidential office's prompt decision to appoint Cho Tae-yong, former ambassador to the U.S., as the new national security advisor and the first deputy foreign minister as ambassador to the U.S. Both diplomats are veterans with affluent experiences dealing with the U.S. and North Korea. We hope they help with their boss's successful summits in Washington and Hiroshima.

