(LEAD) BTS Jimin breaks record for K-pop soloist with 'Face' selling over 1.45 mln copies in 1st week

(ATTN: UPGRADES attribution)

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Jimin, a member of the globally popular boy group BTS, has broken the record for the highest first-week album sales by a K-pop soloist with his debut solo album titled "Face," the band's agency said Friday.

The album has sold over 1.45 million copies in the week following its release last Friday, BigHit Music said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales.

It became the most-sold album by a K-pop solo artist in the first week of its release, breaking the previous record set by Korean trot singer Lim Young-woong with his first full-length album, "Im Hero," last year.

"Face" also became the first album from a K-pop soloist to sell over 1 million copies on its release day, according to the same market tracker.



BTS member Jimin is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In Japan, Jimin's six-track album topped Oricon's weekly combined album ranking with 231,501 points after setting the record for the biggest first-week sales by a soloist in Japan this year by selling 225,000 copies, based on data from Oricon.

The success of "Face" extends beyond Asia, with Jimin expected to rank highly on the Billboard 200 main albums chart set to be unveiled Monday.



sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)