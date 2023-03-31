Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 March 31, 2023

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/08 Sunny 0

Incheon 18/08 Sunny 0

Suwon 23/04 Sunny 0

Cheongju 24/07 Sunny 0

Daejeon 25/05 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 25/02 Sunny 0

Gangneung 21/13 Sunny 0

Jeonju 24/07 Sunny 0

Gwangju 27/09 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/12 Sunny 10

Daegu 25/10 Sunny 0

Busan 22/13 Sunny 0

(END)

