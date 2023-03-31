Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seventeen to drop new EP next month

All News 09:20 March 31, 2023

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Seventeen, a leading K-pop boy group, will drop its first album in nine months in April, the band's management agency said Friday.

The 13-piece group will release its 10th EP, "FML," on April 24 at 6 p.m., Pledis Entertainment said.

This will be the band's first album since the release of "Sector 17," a repackaged version of its fourth full-length album, in July.

The album, "Face the Sun," has sold 3.28 million copies, the most for albums released last year, according to Circle Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales.

"Sector 17" became the first repackaged album to sell over 1 million copies in the first week of its release in K-pop history. The album also won the band's highest ranking on Billboard 200 by reaching No. 4.

K-pop boy group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

K-pop boy group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Seventeen #new EP #FML
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!