Seventeen to drop new EP next month
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Seventeen, a leading K-pop boy group, will drop its first album in nine months in April, the band's management agency said Friday.
The 13-piece group will release its 10th EP, "FML," on April 24 at 6 p.m., Pledis Entertainment said.
This will be the band's first album since the release of "Sector 17," a repackaged version of its fourth full-length album, in July.
The album, "Face the Sun," has sold 3.28 million copies, the most for albums released last year, according to Circle Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales.
"Sector 17" became the first repackaged album to sell over 1 million copies in the first week of its release in K-pop history. The album also won the band's highest ranking on Billboard 200 by reaching No. 4.
