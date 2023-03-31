Seoul shares open higher on eased banking woes
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, tracking Wall Street gains overnight, as concerns about turmoil in the global banking sector have eased.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 7.12 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,460.28 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, U.S. shares rose as investors await the U.S. inflation data to be released later in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite grew 0.73 percent.
In Seoul, top-cap shares traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 0.95 percent, while chip giant SK hynix decreased 0.23 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution sank 0.85 percent, and Samsung SDI inched down 0.14 percent.
But LG Chem added 0.14 percent.
Carmakers rose, with No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor climbing 1.32 percent and its affiliate Kia advancing 1.13 percent.
Internet giant Naver shed 0.7 percent, but Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, edged up 0.17 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,297.1 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 1.9 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
PPP expels member for hanging Japanese flag on Independence Movement Day
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
S. Korea calls on N. Korea to pay back US$80 mln loan
-
Hybe to sell SM shares to Kakao following failed takeover bid
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Abrupt replacement of national security adviser gives rise to much speculation
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun released after investigation over drug use
-
S. Korea releases report on N. Korea's human rights violations
-
National Assembly consents to arrest of PPP lawmaker Ha