Hyundai Mipo Dockyard wins 240.1 bln-won order for 4 product carriers
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. said Friday it has clinched a 240.1 billion-won (US$185 million) order to build four midsize product carriers for an African shipper.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard said in a regulatory filing that it will build the petrochemical product-carrying ships in its shipyard in the port of Ulsan, 307 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The vessels will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company in stages beginning in the second half of 2025.
So far this year, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has obtained orders to build 15 midsize product carriers, or more than half the global total of 27 ships.
The shipbuilder also has an order backlog of 24 liquefied petroleum gas carriers, or 80 percent of the global total of 30 ships.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard is one of the three affiliates of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai. The two others are Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
(END)
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
S. Korea calls on N. Korea to pay back US$80 mln loan
-
Hybe to sell SM shares to Kakao following failed takeover bid
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Abrupt replacement of national security adviser gives rise to much speculation
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun released after investigation over drug use
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
-
S. Korea releases report on N. Korea's human rights violations
-
National Assembly consents to arrest of PPP lawmaker Ha