BLACKPINK's Jisoo to release debut solo project
By Shim Sun-ah
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jisoo will release her highly anticipated debut solo project Friday, becoming the final member of the quartet to pursue a solo career.
The single album, titled "Me," will come out at 1 p.m. and features two tracks -- "Flower" and "All Eyes on Me."
According to YG Entertainment, the band's agency, the album's title has a double meaning. It represents Jisoo's unique identity as a solo artist and "beauty," the meaning of the Chinese letter "Me."
"Flower," the lead track of the album, has a dreamy vibe, featuring a distinctive bassline and minimal arrangement. Jisoo's vocals blend seamlessly with the poetic lyrics and upbeat tempo of the song.
"All Eyes on Me," co-composed by YG Entertainment producer Teddy, showcases Jisoo's powerful vocals, as the agency describes it.
The 28-year-old vocalist said through her agency Thursday that "Flower" best represents her as an artist in every aspect, encompassing her vocal prowess, stage presence and visual elements.
The album has already set a new record for a K-pop female soloist, with over 1.3 million preorders placed as of Thursday.
She will be the fourth and final member of the quartet to debut as a soloist. The three other members made successful debuts as soloists -- Jennie with "Solo" in 2018 and both Rose and Lisa in 2021 with "R" and "Lalisa," respectively.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
S. Korea calls on N. Korea to pay back US$80 mln loan
-
Hybe to sell SM shares to Kakao following failed takeover bid
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Abrupt replacement of national security adviser gives rise to much speculation
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun released after investigation over drug use
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
-
S. Korea releases report on N. Korea's human rights violations
-
National Assembly consents to arrest of PPP lawmaker Ha