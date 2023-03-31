The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.50 3.50
2-M 3.50 3.51
3-M 3.50 3.52
6-M 3.57 3.59
12-M 3.60 3.61
