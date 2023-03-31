Yoon's approval rating falls to 30 pct: poll
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating fell to a four-month low of 30 percent, a poll showed Friday.
In the poll of 1,000 adults conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance declined 4 percentage points from the previous week. It marked the lowest level since the figure reached 30 percent in the fourth week of November.
Yoon's disapproval rating rose 2 percentage points from a week earlier to 60 percent.
Diplomacy was the most mentioned factor in making both positive and negative assessments of Yoon's performance.
Among those who made positive assessments, 12 percent mentioned diplomacy, followed by 9 percent who mentioned his response to labor unions and an improvement in ties with Japan, respectively.
Some 41 percent in total mentioned diplomacy, ties with Japan and the issue of compensating Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labors as reasons they made negative assessments.
The favorability ratings for the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party were tied at 33 percent, the poll showed.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
(LEAD) U.S. Forces Korea holds first deployment training of THAAD 'remote' launcher
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
S. Korea calls on N. Korea to pay back US$80 mln loan
-
Hybe to sell SM shares to Kakao following failed takeover bid
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Abrupt replacement of national security adviser gives rise to much speculation
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun released after investigation over drug use
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
-
S. Korea releases report on N. Korea's human rights violations
-
National Assembly consents to arrest of PPP lawmaker Ha