Grandson of ex-President Chun apologizes to victims of 1980 democracy rising
GWANGJU, March 31 (Yonhap) -- A grandson of late former President Chun Doo-hwan on Friday apologized for the 1980 bloody crackdown that his grandfather carried out to quell a pro-democracy uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju.
"My grandfather, Chun Doo-hwan, is a sinner who committed a huge crime," Chun Woo-won told reporters following a meeting with the victims and their family members in Gwangju, about 270 kilometers south of Seoul.
Chun, 27, has attracted widespread media attention after making a series of public accusations about irregularities and slush funds involving his family members on social media.
"Not only my family, but I am also an ugly sinner," the younger Chun said, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to apologize to the Gwangju citizens whom he said have welcomed him warmly.
Chun Woo-won, who is based in New York and is the son of Chun's second son, Jae-yong, was released Wednesday after being arrested upon arrival in the country for investigation over suspected illegal drug use.
Chun Doo-hwan, who served as president from 1980-1988 after seizing power in a 1979 military coup, is widely criticized for ordering troops to use force to put down the pro-democracy uprising that left hundreds of people dead.
Chun, who never apologized for his actions in Gwangju, died in 2021.
