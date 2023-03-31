Japan's chip export curbs to have limited impact on S. Korea: industry ministry

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Japan's decision to restrict exports of major semiconductor manufacturing equipment is unlikely to affect South Korean businesses, Seoul's industry ministry said, as it is seeking to have close consultations with Tokyo on the matter.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese government said it plans to restrict the shipments of 23 types of equipment used in chip manufacturing, including cleaning, deposition and etching, as it aligns with the United States' push to curb China's access to advanced chipmaking technologies, according to foreign media reports.

"South Korean companies have experienced no difficulties in introducing related equipment despite Japan's current export curbs. The planned addition is meant to prevent those items from being used for military purposes so it nearly will have no impact on our firms," the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a release.

The restrictions do not target specific nations, as it calls on equipment makers to seek permission for exporting their items to all regions, it added.

"We will have close consultations with Japan regarding the issue, as the two sides have maintained channels for talks on enhancing economic ties. We will also closely analyze details of the policy and continue to work hard to strengthen competitiveness of our equipment, industrial materials and parts sectors," the ministry said.



This file photo shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (C) speaking during the South Korea-Japan Business Roundtable at the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, in Tokyo on March 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

