Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
(LEAD) N. Korean leader urges more production of weapons-grade nuclear materials; photos of tactical nuclear warheads released
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has "guided" the country's nuclear weaponization project, calling for expanding the production of weapons-grade nuclear materials for an exponential increase in its nuclear arsenal, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday.
Kim also inspected what appeared to be tactical nuclear warheads Monday, with South Korea and the United States staging combined naval exercises, involving a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training
SEOUL -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) toward the East Sea on Monday, hours before a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier staged joint drills in waters south of Jeju Island, according to South Korea's military.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from the Chunghwa County area in North Hwanghae Province between 7:47 a.m. and 8 a.m. The missiles flew some 370 kilometers before splashing into the sea, it added.
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
(LEAD) Cha Jun-hwan wins historic silver at figure skating worlds
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
(3rd LD) S. Korea to seek extradition of crypto fugitive Kwon from Montenegro
(2nd LD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
(LEAD) (News Focus) Abrupt replacement of national security adviser gives rise to much speculation
Grandson of ex-President Chun released after investigation over drug use
S. Korea releases report on N. Korea's human rights violations
(LEAD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC