Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
March 27 -- N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training
S. Korea suggests N. Korea may have exaggerated 'underwater nuke attack drone' claim
28 -- N. Korean leader urges more production of weapons-grade nuclear materials; photos of tactical nuclear warheads released
USS Nimitz carrier in S. Korea amid N. Korea's saber-rattling
S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold joint exercise involving USS Nimitz: U.S. official
29 -- S. Korea, U.S. stage 'decisive action' phase of major amphibious landing exercise
30 -- N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
S. Korea releases report on N. Korea's human rights violations
(END)
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(LEAD) Cha Jun-hwan wins historic silver at figure skating worlds
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to seek extradition of crypto fugitive Kwon from Montenegro
-
(LEAD) Cha Jun-hwan wins historic silver at figure skating worlds
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Abrupt replacement of national security adviser gives rise to much speculation
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun released after investigation over drug use
-
S. Korea releases report on N. Korea's human rights violations
-
(LEAD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC