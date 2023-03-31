Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

March 31, 2023

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

March 27 -- N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training

S. Korea suggests N. Korea may have exaggerated 'underwater nuke attack drone' claim

28 -- N. Korean leader urges more production of weapons-grade nuclear materials; photos of tactical nuclear warheads released

USS Nimitz carrier in S. Korea amid N. Korea's saber-rattling

S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold joint exercise involving USS Nimitz: U.S. official

29 -- S. Korea, U.S. stage 'decisive action' phase of major amphibious landing exercise

30 -- N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC

S. Korea releases report on N. Korea's human rights violations
