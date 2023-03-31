SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



NAVER 202,000 UP 1,000

ShinhanGroup 35,350 UP 250

LGCHEM 712,000 UP 16,000

KIWOOM 101,000 UP 3,000

KIH 55,000 UP 300

HDSINFRA 7,530 UP 120

Kangwonland 19,900 UP 230

Kogas 27,100 DN 450

HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,350 DN 120

SamsungF&MIns 206,000 DN 1,000

KEPCO E&C 75,000 UP 2,200

LG H&H 600,000 UP 9,000

TKG Huchems 21,800 UP 2,650

JB Financial Group 8,740 UP 20

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,500 DN 350

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,300 UP 800

CJ CheilJedang 326,000 UP 7,000

LGELECTRONICS 115,300 UP 2,200

Celltrion 149,800 UP 1,200

HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,700 UP 800

HANATOUR SERVICE 61,000 DN 200

COSMAX 81,000 DN 200

DSME 24,500 UP 700

NCsoft 371,500 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 47,400 UP 550

SAMSUNG SDS 116,000 DN 1,900

KUMHOTIRE 3,740 UP 205

Kakao 61,100 UP 1,000

DWEC 4,030 DN 70

DAEWOONG PHARM 105,200 UP 500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,800 UP 50

KEPCO KPS 37,800 UP 1,000

Boryung 8,710 UP 90

POSCO CHEMICAL 272,500 UP 11,000

Shinsegae 215,500 UP 500

Nongshim 379,000 UP 11,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 58,400 UP 400

SGBC 55,600 UP 600

ORION 136,600 UP 2,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,700 UP 600

