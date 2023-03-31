KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NAVER 202,000 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 35,350 UP 250
LGCHEM 712,000 UP 16,000
KIWOOM 101,000 UP 3,000
KIH 55,000 UP 300
HDSINFRA 7,530 UP 120
Kangwonland 19,900 UP 230
Kogas 27,100 DN 450
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,350 DN 120
SamsungF&MIns 206,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 75,000 UP 2,200
LG H&H 600,000 UP 9,000
TKG Huchems 21,800 UP 2,650
JB Financial Group 8,740 UP 20
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,500 DN 350
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,300 UP 800
CJ CheilJedang 326,000 UP 7,000
LGELECTRONICS 115,300 UP 2,200
Celltrion 149,800 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,700 UP 800
HANATOUR SERVICE 61,000 DN 200
COSMAX 81,000 DN 200
DSME 24,500 UP 700
NCsoft 371,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,400 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDS 116,000 DN 1,900
KUMHOTIRE 3,740 UP 205
Kakao 61,100 UP 1,000
DWEC 4,030 DN 70
DAEWOONG PHARM 105,200 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,800 UP 50
KEPCO KPS 37,800 UP 1,000
Boryung 8,710 UP 90
POSCO CHEMICAL 272,500 UP 11,000
Shinsegae 215,500 UP 500
Nongshim 379,000 UP 11,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,400 UP 400
SGBC 55,600 UP 600
ORION 136,600 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,700 UP 600
(MORE)
-
