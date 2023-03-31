KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DB HiTek 72,300 UP 11,200
CJ 104,300 UP 3,100
TaihanElecWire 1,510 UP 15
DongkukStlMill 12,200 DN 170
LX INT 28,950 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 33,800 UP 200
SKNetworks 4,505 UP 155
ORION Holdings 17,020 UP 360
Daesang 19,610 UP 320
KIA CORP. 81,000 UP 1,600
DL 53,300 UP 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,950 UP 70
AmoreG 38,500 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 184,500 UP 3,300
KCC 222,000 DN 1,500
SKBP 63,300 UP 1,200
GCH Corp 15,420 UP 40
HyundaiElev 31,700 UP 2,000
LotteChilsung 164,900 UP 1,200
Hyosung 67,600 UP 1,300
POSCO Holdings 368,000 UP 28,500
LOTTE 28,750 UP 350
HITEJINRO 22,400 UP 400
DOOSAN 97,900 UP 100
Yuhan 50,600 UP 500
SLCORP 27,900 DN 550
CJ LOGISTICS 79,900 UP 800
DB INSURANCE 74,900 UP 400
NHIS 8,800 UP 50
SamsungElec 64,000 UP 800
DongwonInd 51,200 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
TaekwangInd 721,000 DN 4,000
LG Corp. 82,800 UP 1,200
KAL 23,200 DN 200
Daewoong 15,190 UP 110
SSANGYONGCNE 6,170 UP 180
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,460 UP 80
SKC 114,300 UP 5,200
GS E&C 20,650 DN 150
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(LEAD) Cha Jun-hwan wins historic silver at figure skating worlds
-
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to seek extradition of crypto fugitive Kwon from Montenegro
-
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Abrupt replacement of national security adviser gives rise to much speculation
-
-
S. Korea releases report on N. Korea's human rights violations
-
(LEAD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC