KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 735,000 UP 14,000
Ottogi 448,000 UP 7,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 53,700 UP 1,800
LS 79,600 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES100000 UP800
GC Corp 122,100 0
GS Retail 28,350 UP 150
KPIC 183,200 UP 5,600
HtlShilla 81,500 UP 800
Hanmi Science 38,950 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 152,700 DN 300
MERITZ SECU 6,100 DN 200
ShinpoongPharm 18,010 DN 440
COWAY 52,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO 18,010 DN 880
DWS 42,750 DN 600
Handsome 26,050 UP 700
SKTelecom 48,300 UP 500
Hanchem 239,500 UP 4,500
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp688 00 UP2300
Asiana Airlines 13,810 DN 190
SamsungSecu 31,700 UP 500
Hanon Systems 8,780 UP 130
SK 172,500 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 10,090 UP 470
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,900 UP 200
Youngone Corp 45,650 0
GKL 20,050 UP 140
KOLON IND 44,500 UP 1,200
HanmiPharm 256,000 UP 2,000
Meritz Financial 38,600 DN 1,250
KBFinancialGroup 47,650 UP 450
SD Biosensor 21,100 UP 200
POONGSAN 37,800 UP 700
BNK Financial Group 6,510 UP 110
emart 105,600 UP 900
Hansae 15,530 0
CSWIND 72,900 DN 500
Hanssem 50,900 UP 1,300
F&F 139,500 UP 1,500
