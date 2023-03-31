KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IS DONGSEO 40,750 UP 200
KSOE 77,500 UP 700
MS IND 21,200 UP 50
OCI 102,300 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 56,500 UP 200
KorZinc 553,000 UP 20,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,170 UP 80
HyundaiMipoDock 70,200 UP 600
AMOREPACIFIC 136,800 UP 1,100
GS 40,400 UP 350
LIG Nex1 72,400 UP 1,400
Fila Holdings 36,500 UP 900
FOOSUNG 15,690 DN 760
SK Innovation 179,300 DN 7,900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,500 DN 200
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,700 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,400 DN 10
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL21650 DN50
LOTTE TOUR 13,750 UP 120
LG Uplus 10,830 UP 30
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,800 UP 200
KT&G 83,900 DN 300
DONGSUH 19,630 UP 380
Doosan Enerbility 17,000 UP 650
Doosanfc 33,550 DN 200
IBK 10,100 UP 210
SamsungEng 31,700 UP 1,350
LG Display 16,430 UP 230
SAMSUNG C&T 108,200 DN 300
PanOcean 5,810 DN 20
SAMSUNG CARD 30,400 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 18,620 DN 110
LOTTE CONF 109,400 UP 300
KT 29,450 UP 450
SK hynix 88,600 DN 200
Youngpoong 581,000 UP 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,450 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,500 UP 500
Hanwha 26,250 UP 300
S-Oil 80,100 UP 400
(MORE)
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(LEAD) Cha Jun-hwan wins historic silver at figure skating worlds
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to seek extradition of crypto fugitive Kwon from Montenegro
-
(LEAD) Cha Jun-hwan wins historic silver at figure skating worlds
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Abrupt replacement of national security adviser gives rise to much speculation
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun released after investigation over drug use
-
S. Korea releases report on N. Korea's human rights violations
-
(LEAD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC