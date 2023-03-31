Toss Bank suffers losses in 2022 on increased loan-loss reserves
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Toss Bank, the country's third internet-only banking firm, said Friday it suffered a loss last year due to increased loan-loss reserves.
Toss Bank, which went into operation in October 2021, reported a net loss of 264.4 billion won (US$203.3 million) in 2022, the lender said in a statement.
Toss Bank attributed its net losses to its 186 billion-won loan-loss reserves.
The bank said it is likely to swing back into the black in the second half of the year, citing fast-growing profitability.
Its net interest income came to 217.5 billion won in 2022, amid the central bank's monetary tightening.
As of end-2022, the number of Toss Bank customers came to 5.4 million, which grew to 6.05 million as of end-March, bank data showed.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(LEAD) Cha Jun-hwan wins historic silver at figure skating worlds
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to seek extradition of crypto fugitive Kwon from Montenegro
-
(LEAD) Cha Jun-hwan wins historic silver at figure skating worlds
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Abrupt replacement of national security adviser gives rise to much speculation
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun released after investigation over drug use
-
S. Korea releases report on N. Korea's human rights violations
-
(LEAD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC