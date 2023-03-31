Rfsemitechnologies to raise 20 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Rfsemitechnologies Inc.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 20 billion won (US$15.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 4.7 million common shares at a price of 4,249 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

