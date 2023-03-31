Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Rfsemitechnologies to raise 20 bln won via stock sale

All News 19:05 March 31, 2023

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Rfsemitechnologies Inc.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 20 billion won (US$15.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 4.7 million common shares at a price of 4,249 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#RFsemiTechnologies
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!