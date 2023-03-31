Rfsemitechnologies to raise 1 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Rfsemitechnologies Inc.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 1 billion won (US$768,106). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 235,349 common shares at a price of 4,249 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

