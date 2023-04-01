SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 1.



Korean-language dailies

-- Electricity, gas rate hike suspended considering public opinion (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Electricity, gas rate frozen; Gov't, ruling party: 'We will decide after gathering public opinion' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Country where people scout around for doctors (Donga Ilbo)

-- Lee says, 'He doesn't know Kim Mun-ki'; Yoo says, 'They used to talk on phone' (Segye Times)

-- DP above Constitution, even controls diplomatic treaty (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Era of excess of influencers: Positive influence gone, moneymaking hailed (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Rescue operation for 'homes targeted by water' (Hankyoreh)

-- 'We can't live like this anymore'; climate lawsuits become worldwide trend (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. to provide up to 15 tln won in subsidies; 'sigh of relief' for K-batteries (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Like this, people may pay 42 pct of salary for national pension (Korea Economic Daily)

