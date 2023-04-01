Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

April 01, 2023

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/10 Cloudy 20

Incheon 21/08 Cloudy 20

Suwon 26/06 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 26/08 Sunny 0

Daejeon 26/07 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 25/05 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 22/11 Sunny 0

Jeonju 26/08 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 27/10 Cloudy 10

Jeju 20/12 Sunny 20

Daegu 24/09 Sunny 10

Busan 21/12 Cloudy 10

