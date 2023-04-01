Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 April 01, 2023
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/10 Cloudy 20
Incheon 21/08 Cloudy 20
Suwon 26/06 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 26/08 Sunny 0
Daejeon 26/07 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 25/05 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 22/11 Sunny 0
Jeonju 26/08 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 27/10 Cloudy 10
Jeju 20/12 Sunny 20
Daegu 24/09 Sunny 10
Busan 21/12 Cloudy 10
(END)
