Top U.S. general cancels plan to visit S. Korea due to time restraints: his office
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley canceled a plan to visit South Korea late last month due to time restraints, according to his spokesperson Saturday.
Milley was expected to visit Japan and South Korea in a regional swing aimed apparently at highlighting the importance of America's trilateral cooperation with the two Asian allies amid North Korea's saber-rattling and China's growing assertiveness.
"The chairman planned to visit South Korea this past week however due to time restraints and testifying at the Senate Armed Services Committee Hearing and House Armed Services Committee Hearing he was unable to attend," a JCS spokesperson wrote in an email to Yonhap News Agency.
The official added, "The Chairman does remain in contact with his counterparts."
