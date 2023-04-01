BTS Jimin's 'Like Crazy' debuts at No. 8 on British Official Singles Chart
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Jimin has become the highest charting member of K-pop superstar BTS on the British Official Singles Chart, with his solo song "Like Crazy" debuting at No. 8.
According to the latest chart released Friday (British time), the track off his first solo album, "Face," reached No. 8 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.
With this, the vocalist broke his own record as the highest-charting BTS member, which was set when the album's prereleased track titled "Set Me Free Pt. 2" ranked No. 30.
"Face" has sold over 1.45 million copies in the week following its release on March 24, based on data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales.
"Cupid," the first single from South Korean girl group Fifty Fifty, also entered the latest British Official Singles Chart Top 100.
The rookie band surprised music fans by making a debut on the Hot 100 main singles chart of the U.S. Billboard at No. 100 with the song earlier this week.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(LEAD) Cha Jun-hwan wins historic silver at figure skating worlds
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(LEAD) Cha Jun-hwan wins historic silver at figure skating worlds
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
-
(LEAD) Grandson of ex-President Chun apologizes to victims of 1980 democracy rising
-
S. Korea releases report on N. Korea's human rights violations
-
S. Korea to fully open DMZ hiking trails starting next month
-
Japan's chip export curbs to have limited impact on S. Korea: industry ministry