Actors in Netflix series 'The Glory' dating: agencies
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Actors Im Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun, who starred in the popular Netflix revenge thriller series "The Glory," are dating, their agencies said Saturday.
In the drama, Im, 33, played the role of Park Yeon-jin, who takes charge in bullying the lead protagonist Moon Dong-eun, while Lee, 28, played the role of a medical doctor helping Moon seek revenge.
Im's and Lee's agencies -- Artist Company Co. and Yue Hua Entertainment, respectively -- said the actors "are cautiously getting to know each other with good feelings," confirming media reports that they are in a relationship.
The agencies did not elaborate on further details.
Im and Lee are rising stars in the South Korean entertainment industry.
Since debuting in 2011, Im has starred in various movies and dramas, including "Obsessed" (2014) and "Tazza: One Eyed Jack" (2019).
Lee debuted in 2017 and has starred mostly in dramas, including Netflix's monster horror series "Sweet Home" (2020) and "Hotel Del Luna" (2019).
Their latest work was "The Glory" that topped Netflix's non-English TV show chart and ranked No. 2 on the streaming service's global TV show chart.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(LEAD) Cha Jun-hwan wins historic silver at figure skating worlds
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(LEAD) Cha Jun-hwan wins historic silver at figure skating worlds
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
-
(LEAD) Grandson of ex-President Chun apologizes to victims of 1980 democracy rising
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
-
Japan's chip export curbs to have limited impact on S. Korea: industry ministry
-
(LEAD) Ruling party, gov't agree to tentatively postpone electricity, gas rate hikes
-
Top U.S. general cancels plan to visit S. Korea due to time restraints: his office