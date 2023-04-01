BTS' J-Hope to do active duty in Army
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- J-Hope, a member of K-pop juggernaut BTS, will join the Army as an active duty soldier, the band's agency said Saturday.
"J-Hope will be enlisting in the Army as an active-duty soldier to fulfill his mandatory military service," BigHit Music said on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform.
It, however, said there will be no separate event for fans on the day of his enlistment.
The date and location of the military unit where the K-pop star will be serving were not disclosed.
The agency urged fans to refrain from visiting the site to prevent safety accidents caused by overcrowding.
Last month, the member said during a live broadcast on the same platform that the date for his enlistment was already fixed but did not provide details.
He will become the second member of BTS to enroll in the military, following the oldest member, Jin, who began his military service in December.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.
The 29-year-old released "on the street," featuring American rapper and producer J. Cole, on March 3. The solo track topped the iTunes Top Songs charts of 80 territories around the world and debuted at No. 60 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
Opposition leader calls on Yoon to reject imports of products from Japan's Fukushima
-
DP leader says Yoon should have stormed out of summit with Japan if Dokdo issue raised
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(LEAD) Cha Jun-hwan wins historic silver at figure skating worlds
-
S. Korea to allow online permit-free entry for tourists from 22 nations to spur spending
-
Grandson of ex-President Chun apprehended at Incheon Int'l Airport over drug use
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(LEAD) Cha Jun-hwan wins historic silver at figure skating worlds
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use
-
(LEAD) Grandson of ex-President Chun apologizes to victims of 1980 democracy rising
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
-
Japan's chip export curbs to have limited impact on S. Korea: industry ministry
-
(LEAD) Ruling party, gov't agree to tentatively postpone electricity, gas rate hikes
-
Top U.S. general cancels plan to visit S. Korea due to time restraints: his office