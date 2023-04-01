BLACKPINK's Jisoo tops iTunes' global chart with 'Flower'

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Jisoo, a vocalist of the biggest K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, topped iTunes' global songs chart with "Flower," one of her first solo singles, the group's agency said Saturday.

"Flower" debuted atop the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and the service's top songs charts in 60 countries in the Americas, Europe, Oceania and Asia, upon its release Friday, YG Entertainment said.



Jisoo, a vocalist of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, is seen in this photo provided by YG Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The song is one of the two tracks on "Me," her debut single album, along with "All Eyes on Me."

YG also said "Me" sold 876,249 copies on the first day of its release, the most ever for an album by a K-pop female soloist.

The album is expected to become a million seller soon as it has already received over 1.3 million preorders, breaking the previous record for female soloists.

