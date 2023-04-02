Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:11 April 02, 2023

SEOUL, Apr. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/11 Sunny 0

Incheon 22/10 Sunny 0

Suwon 25/08 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/09 Sunny 0

Daejeon 23/08 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 25/05 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/10 Sunny 0

Jeonju 24/09 Sunny 0

Gwangju 25/10 Sunny 0

Jeju 19/13 Sunny 0

Daegu 20/08 Sunny 0

Busan 19/11 Sunny 0

