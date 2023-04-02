Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:11 April 02, 2023
SEOUL, Apr. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/11 Sunny 0
Incheon 22/10 Sunny 0
Suwon 25/08 Sunny 0
Cheongju 23/09 Sunny 0
Daejeon 23/08 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 25/05 Sunny 0
Gangneung 19/10 Sunny 0
Jeonju 24/09 Sunny 0
Gwangju 25/10 Sunny 0
Jeju 19/13 Sunny 0
Daegu 20/08 Sunny 0
Busan 19/11 Sunny 0
(END)
