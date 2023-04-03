Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:53 April 03, 2023

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Wildfires over weekend (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea suffers severe tax revenue loss (Kookmin Daily)
-- Many struggle due to insufficient emergency medical service (Donga Ilbo)
-- Proportional representation system needs to be reformed (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Koreans locked up in open spaces (Segye Times)
-- Moon Jae-in government worsened drought in Honam regions (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 260,000 chose death with dignity (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Tax cuts return with tax revenue loss (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Koreans' hope for World Expo 2030 set to capture world (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Retail investors rush to buy stocks of battery component makers (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung to supply chips to Mobileye, Intel's self-driving tech unit (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- BIE delegation arrives in Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Sharing Hangeul with world (Korea Herald)
-- BIE mission in Korea to assess Busan for Expo 2030 (Korea Times)
(END)

