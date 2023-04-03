(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 3)

Diplomatic mess

Share all facts and make fresh start

President Yoon Suk Yeol visited an outdoor market in Daegu, the "heart of conservatism," Saturday.

Yoon goes to his "political hometown" whenever he wants his spirits raised. It was the fifth time he dropped by the southeastern city since he jumped into politics less than two years ago.

Yoon now needs the warm embrace of Daegu citizens more than ever. His approval rating plunged to 30 percent the previous day, the lowest in four months. That contrasts starkly with the nearly 50 percent support rate enjoyed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Their March 16 summit has proven to be a key reason for their respective popularity ratings diverging, described as a "crushing defeat" in Seoul and "complete victory" in Tokyo. Even before the Tokyo summit, diplomacy had been the Achilles heel of the Yoon administration. Koreans watch nervously whenever their leader goes abroad, fearing some gaffes or other diplomatic blunders.

Yoon's replacement last week of his national security adviser, Kim Sung-han, epitomized the current mess in security and diplomatic affairs. But the reshuffle came less than a month before Yoon's state visit to the U.S. As Yoon named the new Korean ambassador to the U.S. as Kim's successor, the Korean Embassy in Washington is without a head ― depending on if he will be approved in time. And all this is set to occur during the South Korean leader's first state visit to the U.S. in 12 years.

True, someone had to take responsibility. However, few Koreans know why it had to be Kim or why now, not a few months later. There has been no word from the president or his office, as there were no official explanations about the summit to the people or even to some opposition leaders in closed meetings. We understand the government cannot reveal everything in diplomatic and national security affairs. However, replacing a Cabinet ministerial-level official requires at least an ostensible reason.

In offering to resign, Kim merely said that it was a "controversy caused by me."

Speculation is rampant. One unconfirmed report had it that it was due to Kim's bungling of a joint concert of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga, as proposed by U.S. first lady Jill Biden. However, these superstars might not want to be blamed for causing a top official to resign. Even if it is true, this somewhat trivial reason must be the proverbial last straw that broke the camel's back. Observers attribute Kim's exit as a clear example of the disharmony between the National Security Office (NSO) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or rather a power struggle within the NSO between its chief and vice chief.

As is well known, Kim puts the Korea-U.S. relationship ahead of all else. Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy director of the National Security Office, is focused on cementing the country's relationship with Japan. Hence Yoon's "keep calm and carry on" policy on the trilateral alliance. The Yoon-Kishida meeting was reportedly pretty much the work of Deputy Director Kim. The accumulated discord between the two erupted after the unpopular summit. The winner was the Japanese expert who read their boss' mind better, the speculative reports went on. If so, this reaffirms our concerns about a future dominated by hard-liners.

Given the U.S.' enthusiastic response to the Korea-Japan summit, Yoon's Washington visit will likely be a success, at least outwardly. The problem will be the bill after the party. There is no free lunch in diplomacy. More so for a full-course meal at the White House. That will be a costly dinner for Korea's economic and security balance. In this era of the new Cold War between the U.S. and China, each country seeks the best point between the two. It is inevitable for Seoul to side with Washington. But standing too close to the U.S. risks estranging the giant next door. North Korea too is a problem, but Seoul must find a better way to live with Pyongyang, as it did under left-of-center leaders.

This is no time for Yoon to mingle with supporters in the outdoor markets of Daegu. He must stay indoors, reading the history books and better grasping the world's situation.

(END)