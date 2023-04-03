Today in Korean History
April 4
1960 -- South Korea and Japan resume trade although diplomatic relations were not normalized until 1965. Japan recognized the Republic of Korea as the only legitimate nation on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea does not have official diplomatic ties with Japan.
1961 -- South Korea and the Netherlands establish diplomatic ties.
2014 – A Mongolian-flagged cargo ship sinks near South Korea's southern city of Yeosu, killing two of the 16 North Korean crew members on board and leaving 11 missing.
2019 -- A fire breaks out in the northeastern border town of Goseong in Gangwon Province and quickly spreads to its nearby areas, including the cities of Sokcho and Gangneung.
